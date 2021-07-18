Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,221 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

