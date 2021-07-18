Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

