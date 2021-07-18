Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 26,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

GTBAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.