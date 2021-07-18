Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

