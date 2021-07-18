Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of The Cooper Companies worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.83 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.