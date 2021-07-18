Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,224 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

