Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

