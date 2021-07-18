Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

