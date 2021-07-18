Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

