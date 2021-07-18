Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,753 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

