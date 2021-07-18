Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.66 and a 1 year high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

