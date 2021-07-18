Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.28

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $11.72. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 82,599 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

