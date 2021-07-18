Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 105.65 ($1.38). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 83,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

