Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 6.4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $37.25. 21,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 552,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get Groupon alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.