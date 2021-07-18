Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 655,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

