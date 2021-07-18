GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.17% of GTY Technology worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,484,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

