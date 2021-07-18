Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

