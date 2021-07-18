Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

