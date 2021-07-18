H Eugene Lockhart Sells 3,175 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

ALKT opened at $32.16 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.