H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 21,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

