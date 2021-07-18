H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

