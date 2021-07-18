Harley Dalton Purchases 200,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) insider Harley Dalton acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,400.00 ($13,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Change Financial Company Profile
