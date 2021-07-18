Harley Dalton Purchases 200,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) insider Harley Dalton acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,400.00 ($13,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Change Financial alerts:

Change Financial Company Profile

Change Financial Limited operates as a fintech company in the United States. It provides payment processor and mobile banking services through its mobile application. The company was formerly known as ChimpChange Limited and changed its name to Change Financial Limited in July 2017. Change Financial Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.