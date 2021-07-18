Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hayward stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

