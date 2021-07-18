Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Hayward stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
