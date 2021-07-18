HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of PCRX opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

