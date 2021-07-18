Head to Head Contrast: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meridian Bioscience and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.50%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Risk and Volatility

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.10 $46.19 million $1.07 16.94 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 128.85 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.