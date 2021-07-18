Head-To-Head Review: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) versus (NYSE:NOVC)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and (NYSE:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Redfin and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 2 8 5 0 2.20 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin currently has a consensus target price of $63.23, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redfin and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $886.09 million 6.35 -$18.53 million ($0.23) -235.26 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin 0.60% 1.37% 0.50% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Redfin beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

