Head to Head Survey: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Establishment Labs and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.88%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -30.17% -35.32% -17.61% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 20.93 -$38.12 million ($1.55) -48.26 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.75

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

