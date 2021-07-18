Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTLD. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

