HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $305.27 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $305.27 million and $17,890.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004574 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035434 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048722 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037364 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

