Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 66,325 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.