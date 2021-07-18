Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

