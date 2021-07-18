Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $416,075.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $416,075.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00147745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,712.17 or 0.99742001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,882,306 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars.

