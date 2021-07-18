Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,869 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,869 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 132.4% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 84,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Archrock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 102,412 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 491.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 161,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders sold 497,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.