Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,157,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,463,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

