Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.99 and a 52-week high of $377.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

