Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

