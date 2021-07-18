Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

