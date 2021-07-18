HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops One Day Volume of $5,039.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $5,039.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00806720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.