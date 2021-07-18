Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

