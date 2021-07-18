Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

