Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

