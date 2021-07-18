Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 36.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $192.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.