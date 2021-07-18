Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

