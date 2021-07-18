Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,004,593.00. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,452 shares of company stock worth $33,405,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

