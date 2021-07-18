Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 25 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $426.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

