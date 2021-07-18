Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,178.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,474 shares of company stock valued at $82,377,866 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

