Holocene Advisors LP Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,552 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

