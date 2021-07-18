Holocene Advisors LP Invests $45.36 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,355,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 225.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

