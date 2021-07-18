Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

