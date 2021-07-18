Holocene Advisors LP Sells 202,525 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,525 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Air Lease worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

